Today's Horoscope, July 21, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign’s Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Start your first day of the week knowing that you have opportunities and challenges ahead. Today's horoscope will give you a sneak peek of Monday (July 21) related to your love and relationship, career, and growth. People born on July 21 cannot tolerate insults and speak the truth, which can take them a long way in life. These people are self-respecting and happy in nature.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Today, there is a possibility of some improvement in your work life. Your decisions will prove to be right. There is a chance to resolve any small dispute in the family. You will be happy, and your physical and mental health will remain good. In business, you will feel realistic today and tend to analyze everything from a practical.

Tip: Let go to grow faster.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Today, your confidence will increase, and there will be rapid progress in tasks. Spending time with family will give peace of mind. You will realise the value of good health and work on those lines. You can spend more time at the gym and in other health-related activities like yoga.

Tip: Your feelings hold the truth.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Today is a good day to settle old issues. Take care of your health and avoid long journeys. Also, be selective in what you do. Do only work that will give you good in return. Take advice from people; otherwise, you will end up working on things in the totally wrong direction.

Tip: Bravery brings unexpected blessings.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You may have anxiety about an old issue, but you will be able to solve it soon. You might make new friends as your aura would be positive today. These friends could be of help to you in one way or the other.

Tip: Follow your heart, not noise.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Today will bring some changes for you. Something new can start in the workplace. Family members will be with you and you will get their support. This is the right time to devise your work strategy and put it into action. With your concentration soaring and self-confidence also rising, you shall be able to complete your work within the preset time limits. In relationships, let go of ego and speak with kindness.

Tip: Let go, so you can grow.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Be cautious about health, as the day may start with exhaustion. Understanding and patience are required in relationships. Expenses may increase, so be careful. At work, slow decisions are wiser. In love or family, honest talk will help clear doubts. Your mood shall take an upward swing.

Tip: Peace within brings strength outside.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Today, a trip may be possible. Take care of your health and maintain a balance in work. It will be a good opportunity to spend time with family. Take sufficient rest; otherwise, it may take a long time to regain peak fitness. Relationships grow when you share your true self. Keep a balance between heart and head.

Tip: Express yourself without any fear.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Today will be a good day for you. You will get success in work and your financial situation will also improve. You may feel restless sometimes, but the repose you want needs time. Stay relaxed and quiet with your journey. In relationships, listen more and speak less today. A small delay will actually protect you.

Tip: Stillness clears the inner fog.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Deep Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Today will bring mixed results for you. There may be obstacles in tasks, but you can overcome them with your hard work. There may be some tension in personal life, but communication can improve the situation. Whether at work, home, or in love, your honest words will bring healing. Don’t hide your feelings out of fear. Say what is real for you, and people will respect it.

Tip: Say it clear, but say it soft.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Today is an auspicious day for you. Maintain balance both at home and office. You will get success in any important work and share your real ideas—they will be valued. You will be full of confidence. In love, being genuine will deepen trust

Tip: Be real, and light will follow.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): There may be some obstacles in your work today, but you will overcome them easily. Due to your hard work, there will be peace in the family. Also, stay away from noise and be in silence, which can bring you powerful understanding. In career or studies, answers will come if you slow down. Relationships feel easier when you are calm inside.

Tip: Silence reveals what noise hides.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Today, you can get a new opportunity or get in touch with an old friend, which will prove beneficial for you. Take some time for yourself and try to maintain mental peace. In relationships, let your loved ones see the real you. At work, sharing your thoughts honestly will create better teamwork.

Tip: Your softness is your greatest strength.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green