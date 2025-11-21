Today's Horoscope, November 21, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon square Rahu on your solar return chart and will give mixed results for the whole year. You will not be lucky in love matters. And could face a break-up. This will cause you some pain. But you will quickly get over it. Those who are single will get a good marriage proposal. But they will not rush and will take decisions after thorough consideration.

You will invest wisely after taking proper advice. Those who are professionals and in the service sector will do well. There are chances of foreign travel for a job or higher studies. You will also develop religious inclinations and could be drawn to a spiritual guru.

Elders in the family will keep supporting you. Family members will respect you. You will be highly organised and disciplined and leave no task left. Your financial position will be excellent. Your colleagues and superiors will support you.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Romantic possibilities loom large. A person completely opposite you in nature is going to attract you. You will feel hopeful of getting a good companion, one who shares your thoughts and aspirations. You can move to a new place that you like to go to. You will feel relaxed and light. You can get a promotion or incentive too.

Tip: Let go to grow freely.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Scarlet

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): A dominating approach towards your mate can cause a little friction between both of you. You might have to change your approach if you want to achieve success in your life, it will be a lovely and peaceful day. You will remain in high spirits and will be relaxed. You will earn more with little work. Luck favours you.

Tip: A small change holds big power.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You may be surprised at how smoothly your love life is moving. Your partner is extra supportive, and this is one of the reasons. Plans for marriage are likely to get speeded up. You will go to public and social meetings. You will enjoy all the attention and spotlight that you get. Income will be good.

Tip: Stillness help clarity rise.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Your charismatic personality stands out and brings you many admirers. You are a good judge of the opposite sex and can see through insincere people. You will have an enjoyable day overall. You will have a chance to express your views and feelings. There will be an increase in your marital happiness. A nice day.

Tip: Steady steps shape your path.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Confidence helps you make the right choices. You pursue your lover with zeal and bring joy into both your lives with your enthusiastic courtship. A short trip can be undertaken. You will go on a short trip. Your physical and mental ability will improve. The expenditure will be high, but income will be good.

Tip: Lead with calm not pressure.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Amber

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You will keep your options open and deal with suitors in a practical manner. A chance meeting can put you in touch with the type of person you like, an extrovert with a good sense of humour. It is a fruitful day. You will have financial gains. A job offer will come all of a sudden. You will be elated.

Tip: Face it and feel the shift.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

Libra (September 24 - October 23): There may be moments when you and your lover have doubts about your relationship lasting a long time. Mutual discussion about these doubts and fears can make things better. Remain open minded. You will be happy and get lot of importance in the family. For students, it is a success granting day.

Tip: Protect your energy with love

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Too many responsibilities will keep you very busy. You will not be in the mood for love right now, you feel there are more important things on your priority list. Travel will bring good results. If students are examined these days, they will have to put in lot of effort. You will feel freshness and new energy.

Tip: Let silence lead your clarity.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Purple

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Love life is going to see a lot of improvement. You have worked hard at salvaging it from many difficulties and now it moves with ease. You and your partner may undertake a short journey. Your family will support you. You will enjoy good food. There will be love and sweetness in family life.

Tip: Be kind but stay rooted.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You bring so much energy into your relationship that things always look bright. Showering your love with a beautiful gift will be another way of saying how much you care for him/her. Your behavior will be pleasant in the neighborhood. In the house, the plans for an auspicious function will be made.

Tip: Let the moment guide you.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You will manage to devote enough time to your love life despite a hectic schedule at the workplace. Your beloved is going to give you a piece of good news that will make you cheerful. You will be very happy. Make your home a house for children and spouse. Everything will be facilitated. You will enjoy it a lot.

Tip: Move with your inner evolution.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Teal

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Financially you will do well for yourself. With this in mind, you are likely to plan a lavish wedding. Your relationship is going in the right direction. You and your mate share lot of happiness. You will get allowances, increments and bonus. Work on land and property will begin. You will buy new things. Your health will be perfect.

Tip: Sometimes, stillness is the way.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lavender