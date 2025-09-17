Today's Horoscope, September 17, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Moon Square Mars on your solar return chart which will give mixed results. You will face challenges in your job. Your bosses will be having lot of expectations from you, and you need to fulfill them. You will also face some serious competition in your business/profession. Some of your enemies and opponents will try to harm your reputation.

You may also have some financial irregularities in your business. Hence, you need to keep an eye on your partners. Take all investment related decisions wisely. Do not sign any legal document without reading it carefully. Also take advice of your well-wishers if you plan a change of job. In romantic matters you need to show flexibility. Trusting too much will hurt your interests. Don't make any commitments in a haste. A tiff with brothers on some property-related matters is not ruled out. Your financial position is going to be normal.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Your love relationship will be quite fast-paced and hectic. Your mate could spur you on with a few challenges. There will be lot of happiness and vibrancy. You will take some quick decisions in financial matters, and their effects will be observed later. You will be full of energy, enthusiasm and energy. Your health will be perfect.

Tip: Say it simply and say it true.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): A new area is likely to unfold enthralling you with charm and mystery. Love beckons and you will be delighted with the sweet company you are going to receive. Your worries regarding education and future of your child will get over. You will also enter a partnership in order to expand your business. It will prove beneficial.

Tip: Stay present with what’s unfolding now.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): It is a challenging time, and you can get upset easily. Your mate will be by your side through thick and thin, so you need not get worried unnecessarily. You will accomplish all difficult tasks with the help of your friends and helpers. Your prestige in society will rise. You will make lot of money too and your financial position is good.

Tip: Appreciate now, but aim forward too.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You may have words over your professional life gaining so much importance. So, some pressure in romance is strongly indicated. A phase of unhappiness cannot be ruled out. Your grip on business will increase. Property matters between brothers will be resolved amicably. You will try to balance household expenditure with income.

Tip: Be brave enough to clear the fog.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You could find yourself in a situation where you tend to act in an impulsive way. Your love relations can be challenged, and it is going to require a natural stand while tackling this. You will evaluate yourself in your job and will take steps to improve your worth. You will be immersed in new ideas and thoughts.

Tip: Trust the calm within your steps.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You are in love and extremely happy. If you are looking for support from your family to your plan for getting engaged, it is going to come your way. You will get the blessings of your elders and parents. You will feel self-confident and will take part in some business activities. It is a good day.

Tip: Face gently what you often skip.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Both of you could get closer to each other and could consider making plans to get married. There will be lot of stability and desire to keep it this way. You will make progress in your job. You will get creative ideas. And get the blessings of elders. You can get a new opportunity in business job.

Tip: Let things move at their pace.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Your love partner is going to keep you amused with his/her lively manner. You may have to head out of town for a while and decide to take your lover along with you. You will get involved in some dispute, so avoid taking any risk in your business. If you lend money to someone it is going to be difficult to recover it. Avoid any hasty decision.

Tip: Choose where your energy flows wisely.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You would like to take your lover for an outing so you can spend more time together. Romantic relations will be smooth, and good harmony is going to prevail. You will take some strong decisions in business whose benefit you will get later. Your efforts will yield expected results. Financial position is good.

Tip: Mean what you agree to today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Mustard

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): For you love is more than just a physical thing. You would like to share your thoughts also with your mate. You will enjoy a good wavelength with this person in your life. You will get a new job opportunity. A chance meeting with an influential person will open the doors of progress for you. You will be extremely lucky.

Tip: Listen without preparing your reply.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You may have to face a tough time in achieving your aim but refrain from going overboard. A mindless argument can occur making things more difficult for you. Something important regarding your children will take place. You will also make good financial gains. You will invest in long-term assets and acquire substantial gains.

Tip: One good thing is enough today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Aqua

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You are likely to face some opposition from your members for the choice of a life partner. So, in a way this can be a lonely phase. However, they will rally around and support you. Sudden financial gain will change the circle of your life. Fate is knocking on your door. You will achieve much and make good gains.

Tip: Be true, not just correct today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green