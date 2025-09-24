Today's Horoscope, September 24, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon is conjunct Mars on your solar return chart which will bring favorable results for you. Your seniors and bosses will praise your work. A chance meeting with an influential person will open the doors of fortune for you. So do not take any professional decisions in haste. You will be having good rapport and understanding with your colleagues.

You will also have ample time for fun, entertainment and leisure with family members. Your health will remain perfect. And you can also go to an exotic location for travelling with closed ones. You will be facing no major financial worries. You will also be fully dedicated to some particular work.

People will praise your work and your contribution. You will also have good bonding with your spouse. New job/business offers will keep coming. Time is favorable. Your property-related matters will be resolved with ease.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You will pay a lot of attention to the feelings and needs of your soulmate. Both of you will be happy. It is likely that you will meet the family of your beloved. You will try to meet the expectations of your bosses. And you will try your best to achieve the heights of success. Both of you need to listen to your boss and superiors as well.

Tip: Feelings reveal more than appearances.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): On the whole you will be quite pleased with the way things are going. Constant attention from your partner makes you feel good and well-loved too. Drive vehicles carefully. Do not sign any legal document before reading it carefully. Take adequate care of health of your family members, though there is not much to worry about.

Tip: Trust what your heart already knows.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): This is going to be an eventful day. Your mate is likely to keep you amused by various activities. There is every chance that you are going to propose marriage. You will have some problems with members of your family and business life, but you will be able to resolve all of them. You need to be careful about your job and work with honesty and sincerity.

Tip: Calm presence is powerful energy.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You will make sure you move around with people you trust. You have a very dependable mate so there is nothing to worry about on that account. A short journey is indicated. You may think of a major expansion in your business. The plans will materialize, and you will take steps for financial betterment.

Tip: Leave behind what feels too heavy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pastel Blue

Leo (July 23 - August 23): There could be some problem spots in your relationship due to a misunderstanding. It is better to have a heart-to-heart talk with your love mate to clear the air. The behavior of colleagues is going to be good. You can make new investments and also make plans for buying a new property. But you need to cross-check things.

Tip: Small efforts carry strong results.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Don't take people at face value. You will be quite vulnerable and can be taken advantage of. Make your move slowly but be sure of what you are heading into. You need to avoid being emotional. Think with your heart but with your brain. You will make new contracts, but the smallest of details needs a lot of deliberation.

Tip: Be softer with your own voice.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You could face a couple of issues but that is mainly because you cannot make up your mind one way or another. Help is always available from your partner if you need it. you will make use of your discretion in money matters. You will make contact with some influential people. They will help you a lot in future.

Tip: Perfect timing comes after starting.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Teal

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You will take on an assertive stand to make your relationship go in the right direction. Control impulsive action as you do not want the relationship to come to an end. You will not allow your personal life to affect your professional life and commitments. Problems will come but you will find a way out of them. Your opponents will get defeated by you.

Tip: Patience invites better outcomes today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Clay Brown

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You could change your partner. Meeting new people will give you an opportunity and you feel this is the best thing you do as you have been feeling very stressed of late. Though money will keep coming. It will not stand with you. There will be deficit in money accumulation. You need to spend carefully.

Tip: Step back, let things unfold.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Ice Grey

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): It is going to be a happy day. You can head out of town with your lover on a family matter. In the evening, you can expect to attend a social gathering. It is a good time for profit. Those connected with media will get publicity. Your work will get done. You will be in the mood to take rest. And spend time with family.

Tip: Care for yourself before others today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You will be busy coping with tiresome situations at the work level. Romance will have to wait a while. You won't be pleased about this but there is not much you can do about it. The day will be spent peacefully. You will have a grip in your society and in politics. Your involvement in charitable activities will increase. You will complete your pending task.

Tip: Simplicity will give you real strength.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): The love to run wild is strong, giving into your emotions easily. A However, you are likely to meet a person who will try and tame you. You might even end up wanting to get married. You will participate in a family function. You will also meet someone in connection with your professional work.

Tip: Flow with the rhythm of today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sea Green