Today's Horoscope, September 25, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon is in sextile to Venus on your solar return chart and it will give fantastic results. There are signs of gains in business. You will also make long-term business plans this year. You will also get lot of opportunities to rise in your career. You will also remain popular at your workplace and win confidence from your peers and superiors. You might have to make a lot of efforts to bring back your life on track.

You will also establish contacts with higher officials. You will also get desired help from them. The path of your progress will become easier due to these contacts. You will also get promoted. Your financial position is going to be excellent. You will also fall in love with a person known to you. Those who are single can get married. Take precautions against seasonal illness and diseases. Peace and happiness will prevail in family ties. Your married life will be free of tension. You will also go to exotic locations with family for fun and relaxation.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You are heading for an action-packed time. You and your love mate could decide to adventure out on a long trip. Lighthearted activities will keep you both amused. Refrain from putting pressure on those who are your well-wishers and thereby upset them in the process. Help them to move ahead in life.

Tip: Act from your higher vision.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You may be longing to enjoy your freedom even though you are surrounded by many admirers. You certainly do not want to commit yourself to one person right now. It is a peaceful day. Your interest in work will be low and move on to recreation and fun-filled activities. Children will like to study, they will do the work on time and results will be good.

Tip: Move slow to stay aligned.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Romantic feelings for one of your colleagues could begin developing. This is likely to be reciprocated, and a fun relationship can start which both are going to enjoy. Students should not be fearful of interviews. Luck is on your side. But do not take advantage of your friends and relatives in financial matters.

Tip: Boundaries bring peace, not distance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Your love affair is putting you in quite a dilemma with its constant ups and downs. Take a break and decide if you should continue within it or call it off. You might have to face problems and delays in order to do any work. God's blessings will help you tide over crisis which will come all of a sudden.

Tip: Rest when your body quietly asks

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You could get in touch with a friend for old times' sake and temptation to get involved with this person could be very strong. Old flames can be re-kindled. You need to get rid of your tensions and worries. It is a knowledge enhancing day. The clouds of uncertainty that were hovering over you, will be removed.

Tip: Act like the person you’re becoming.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Rust Orange

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You both are likely to face problems communicating properly with others. Your confidence can get shaken by something your lover says. This area needs to be worked upon. You might sign new contacts. You will achieve new heights in romance. You might even go on a pilgrimage. You will be inclined a lot towards spirituality.

Tip: Lighten your mind before your to-do list.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dusty Rose

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Your love will increase, and you would love to share a lot of activities with your mate. You might consider matrimony and look seriously at setting down peacefully. First half of the day will be great, but the other half will be busy. Be cautious before signing any document. Read it carefully or you might be cheated.

Tip: Repeat what brings peace and growth.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): An opportunity to start a new friendship is very much there. You could get besotted with your lover and want to spend as much time together as is possible. Your monetary matters will take precedence. You will gather money for your needs. You will remain busy shopping etc. You will pay full attention to your work. You need to be careful.

Tip: Stillness can lead more than force.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Ash Grey

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You are a very social person, getting around to mixing with everyone quite easily. You usually enjoy yourself and this could lead to a romance starting which will be an enjoyable affair. Differences between husband and wife will get resolved. It will take some time for you to achieve what you have in mind.

Tip: Speak less, feel more, listen deeper.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Coral

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Domestic matters can keep you on your toes. You are keen to ask your sweetheart to join you in a financial venture which will be beneficial to both of you. You will get help of the people near you, but they will make a showoff, doing you a favor. It will be a day for the completion of government's task.

Tip: Quiet progress is still strong progress

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Deep Plum

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You have a lot to share with your mate, and this is how you are going to spend the day. Love matters will be discussed, and this could include fixing a date for your marriage. Whatever work you undertake will be completed. Pending work will also be completed. You will have to work systematically and your best because of stiff completion.

Tip: Awareness is the seed of change.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Indigo Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Pay attention to what is important and do not waste time on petty matters. You need to put in some effort to sustain the relationship which has been going downhill for a while. It is a prestige enhancing day. You will be having love for strangers, which will give happiness to them. You will feel relaxed.

Tip: Saying no is caring for yourself.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Soft Lilac