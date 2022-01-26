Trio Heirloom Tomato Burrata Recipe

New Delhi, Jan 26 Try preparing Trio Heirloom Tomato Burrata on Republic Day to delight your palette with a rush of unusual flavours.

An heirloom tomato is a non-hybrid, open-pollinated cultivar of tomato. They are frequently less disease-resistant and have a shorter shelf life than hybrids. They're grown for a variety of reasons, including food, historical interest, access to more kinds, and by those who want to store seeds year after year, as well as for their flavour.

A mozzarella and cream cheese prepared from cow's milk. The outside is solid cheese, but the inside is filled with Stracciatella and cream for a unique, soft texture. Burrata is an Italian cheese that is popular in Murgia. The thicker Stracciatella flows out when the burrata is sliced open. The cheese has a creamy, buttery flavour that isn't overpowering and retains its freshness.

With the sourness of the carved seeds of heritage tomatoes cutting through the mild richness of the cheese, as well as the sharpness and nuttiness of the curated pesto, the dish is a treat. Try this recipe from The Westin Goa.

INGREDIENTS QUANTITY (for 3 portions)

Assorted heirloom Tomato 3 EA

Burrata cheese 3 EA

Yellow Pear Tomato 6 EA

Red Cherry Blossom Tomato 6 EA

Rucola 1 Cup

Pinenuts 2 tsp

Garlic ½ tsp

Grana Padano 3 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

First Pressed Olive Oil 5 tsp

Pistachio 2 tsp

Procedure:

. Reserve the Rucola pistachio pesto. Dressed heirloom tomatoes.

. To assemble; Place the pistachio paste, tomato on the base of a serving dish.

. Place Burrata on top and then scatter the sun-dried tomatoes and halved heritage tomatoes seasoned well around it. Drizzle with olive oil and top with basil leaves.

. Garnish and serve well.

(Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef, The Westin Goa)

life can be contacted at life@.in

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor