Tulsi Vivah 2024: November 12 or 13? Know the Exact Date, Puja Vidhi, and Shubh Muhurat Timings Of the Auspicious Day

There is a lot of confusion going on related to when the actual Tulsi Vivaha is celebrated; some say it is today, i.e., on 12th November 2024, while some say it should be celebrated on 13th November 2024. According to the Panchang, the Tulsi Vivah in 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13. This festival marks the ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi plant to Lord Vishnu or his incarnation, Lord Krishna, and is observed on the Dwadashi tithi (twelfth day) of the waxing moon in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu calendar.

The Dwadashi tithi begins at 4:04 PM on November 12 and ends at 1:01 PM on November 13. While some rituals may commence on November 12, the main celebration is officially recognized on November 13. Therefore, those observing the traditional Tulsi Vivah ceremony will conduct their rituals primarily on the latter date.

Shubh Muhurat 2024

For 2024, Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13, but many rituals will also commence on Tuesday, November 12, due to auspicious yogas present that day.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: Begins at 7:52 AM on November 12 and continues until 5:40 AM on November 13. This period is particularly favorable for performing the wedding rituals23. The main rituals are traditionally conducted in the evening of November 12 or throughout November 13 during auspicious timings as specified by local customs. Participating in these rituals is believed to bring prosperity, happiness, and peace to households while enhancing marital bliss and removing obstacles to marriage.

Key Rituals and Tradition to follow during this fast

1. Preparation and Fasting:

Devotees begin by taking a ritual bath and pledging to observe a fast until the evening ceremonies are completed13. This fasting is essential as it signifies purification and devotion.

2. Decorating the Tulsi Plant:

The Tulsi plant is treated as a bride. It is bathed with water mixed with turmeric, adorned with a bright red sari, jewelry, and a paper face with a bindi and nose ring to enhance its bridal appearance124.

3. Setting Up the Mandap:

A sacred space or mandap is created using sugarcane stalks or banana shoots, decorated with colorful rangoli, flowers, and lights24. Two ceremonial seats (chowkis) are arranged side by side: one for Tulsi and one for Lord Vishnu (Shaligram).

4. Performing the Puja:

The ceremony begins with prayers to Lord Ganesha for auspiciousness. The Tulsi plant and Shaligram are bathed and adorned with flowers34. Offerings of haldi (turmeric), kumkum (vermilion), fruits, and sweets are made to both deities.

5. Kanyadaan and Sacred Thread:

A symbolic Kanyadaan (giving away of the bride) is performed, where devotees treat the Tulsi plant as their daughter. A sacred thread is tied around both the Tulsi plant and Shaligram to signify their union23.

6. Chanting Mantras:

Throughout the ceremony, various mantras are chanted, including those from the Vishnu Sahasranama, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere5.

Aarti and Prasad Distribution:

After completing all rituals, an aarti (a devotional song) is sung to honor both deities. Prasad (blessed food) is then distributed among family members and guests, symbolizing shared blessings