Universal Studios Hollywood ends its COVID-19 curbs

It must be a moment of relief for people after Universal Studios Hollywood announced that it will no longer require guests visiting the theme park to wear masks or show proof of vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test.

The recent development happened in anticipation of Los Angeles County lifting most masking requirements, Deadline reported.

"Beginning on Friday, March 4, and in accordance with government guidelines, guests will no longer be required to wear facial coverings, or show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test when visiting Universal Studios Hollywood," said a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson.

"Facial coverings continue to be strongly recommended while indoors," the spokesperson added.

A few days ago, Disneyland made similar changes, citing "masks are optional for guests in outdoor areas but are required for unvaccinated guests in all indoor locations."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor