Vabbing: Tik Tok trend about using vaginal fluid as a perfume

Vabbing, a combination of the words "vagina" and "dabbing", is used to describe the practice of using your own vaginal secretions as perfume. And surprisingly, it has caught a lot of eyeballs lately.

This bizarre trend grabbed the attention when Jewlieah, a TikToker, claimed that vabbing got her free drinks and a gift from multiple guys she met at the pool, and many other women have made similar claims.

Supposedly, the modern-day love potion will attract potential partners due to the pheromones present -- or at least that's what hordes of ladies who "vab" believe.

On TikTok, #vabbing has garnered nearly 682,000 views, many featuring clips of women experimenting with the makeshift perfume, as per New York Post.

One woman claimed men kept staring at her even while they were on dates. Others touted the hack as "genius."

"I swear, if you vab, you will attract people, like a date, a one-night stand or you'll just get free drinks all night," TikToker Mandy Lee, @oldloserinbrooklyn, said in a clip with 1.4 million views. "Elle Woods should've been teaching vabbing instead of the bend and snap. It's more effective."

Since vabbing was definitely not included in "Legally Blonde," Lee took it upon herself to teach ladies the methodology. "Get up there" and swipe, she advised, motioning with her index and middle fingers. Then, go to town and get dabbing. She wiped fluidy fingers behind the ears, on the wrists and down the neck, as per New York Post.

"Proceed with caution -- because it works," she continued in the clip, adding that she learned the method from the podcast "Secret Keepers Club" hosted by comedians Carly Aquilino and Emma Willmann.

Although this practice may have been there since the comics back in 2018 mentioned it but dabbing actually burst into the limelight in 2019 when author Shan Boodram championed the sticky scent.

About Vabbing, dermatologist, Dr Blair Murphy-Rose, MD shared, "But it's not as tacky as it seems. The idea behind vabbing is that vaginal fluids contain pheromones, which make you more attractive to potential partners -- although there is a lack of official studies of how the smells work in human sexual activity."

She said, "We cannot say for sure based on these studies that human pheromones affect human mating behaviour." "While some may argue they have anecdotal evidence to suggest a significant effect in attracting a mate via one's pheromones, we just don't have the hard data to back it up at this point."

Another user, Krystal Baham, first started posting videos about vabbing, people slammed her and called it "gross" or also said that she must be desperate to go to such an extreme to attract a man.

"The main thing I want these people to know is that vabbing is not only for attracting male attention. You will be magnetic and a lot of people will be drawn to you," she said recommending it even before a job interview. "Anywhere you want to stand out and get more attention."

Netizens expressed their views about the Vabbing trend.

One of the users wrote, "Curiosity lead me to TikTok, to learn more about vabbing: "You don't have to be like, fresh out of the shower clean, but relatively clean."

https://twitter.com/iamalmostlegend/status/1545940271115804673?

Another Twitter user wrote, "Oh, the children are "vabbing" with a hilarious meme video.

The next tweet reads,"This been going on since early 90s LOL.Maybe 80s shit. I heard about this as a child."

So, what are your thoughts vaginal fluid as perfume?

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor