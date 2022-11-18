Valentino opens its new boutique in New Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 Valentino announced the opening of its Valentino boutique at DLF Emporio, the luxury mall in the heart of New Delhi.

The boutique, which is over 110 square meters, marks an important step in the development of Valentino's worldwide retail network expansion with a renewed store concept geared toward adapting to the changes in the retail market. The boutique's experiential design will provide customers with a global experience and a bespoke client experiential journey.

The facade features a special installation with standlights and ultraclearview vinyls on the windows glass. The windows on display feature the iconic Valentino Pink PP Collection. The boutique carries all women's and men's product categories: ready-to-wear, Valentino Garavani bags, shoes and accessories.

"The brand's infectious romanticism, signature codes and bold use of colour has strong resonance in India. This partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs," said Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited.

"We are pleased to join forces with India's leader in luxury retail, Reliance Brands Limited

