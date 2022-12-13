Vegan beauty brand supports girl child education

New Delhi, Dec 13 'Project Blackboard' an initiative to support girl child education by vegan beauty brand Plum, has a philosophy of "Goodness that Delivers". Nearly 40 per cent of adolescent girls in India lack access to education, stemming this thought, the brand has unveiled a digital film executed by Famous Innovations featuring its Founder and CEO - Shankar Prasad urging the audience to take one step in the right direction today that can create a positive impact for generations to come.

What happens when one little girl goes to school? She becomes an inspiration for millions of others. Her education not just empowers her, but also drives many others to go to school, and has the potential to improve countless lives around her. And this is exactly what Plum captures in its commemorative film.

With the traditional multiplication tables forming a musical backdrop, the film opens in an empty classroom and travels through an empty school, with the voices of many more little girls reading out their tables. An interplay of little girls' names and the crescendo of "multiplying" voices captures the joy of more and more girls inspiring each other to come to school.

Beautiful cinematography, real people, and memorable music together pay a fitting tribute to the noble objectives of Plum's initiative 'Project Blackboard'.

As part of the initiative, the brand along with its brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna flipped text on their social media handles for a day to show how little girls feel when they don't know how to read. It also roped in Ananya Pandey and Mithila Palkar to mobilize even more support for the cause.

The brand will be collaborating with multiple NGOs for the initiative. The campaign is currently being initiated with Save the Children, India's leading independent child rights NGO, who, since their inception have impacted the lives of more than 14 million children across 16 states. Under this initiative, whenever a customer chooses a Plum product, a part of the sales proceeds will go towards girl child education.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor