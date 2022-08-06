Victoria's Secret to open first full assortment store in Mumbai

New Delhi, Aug 6 With the launch of its first full-range store in Mumbai, India, Victoria's Secret, specialty retailer of lingerie & beauty products with contemporary, fashion-inspired collections, luxurious fragrances, body care, and lounge wear, plans to increase its global footprint.

The new Victoria's Secret store will be situated in Lower Parel's Phoenix Palladium mall. With the newest Dream Angels and Victoria's Secret PINK Wear Everywhere Bra Collection, the store will provide a huge variety of the brand's distinctive bras, panties, and sleepwear from a variety of collections.

The new store will also offer individualised, one-on-one bra fitting visits with professionally trained Bra Fit Experts. No appointment is necessary, and bra fittings are free. From 30AA to 42DDD, the brand provides bras in a variety of lining levels, including unlined, lightly-lined, and push-up.

The popular fine fragrances, scents, and mists from Victoria's Secret Beauty will be available alongside the company's best-selling lingerie. The retailer will launch Bare Eau de Parfum, a new fine fragrance that promotes originality and self-expression. The ad will feature a diverse group of women who stand for the importance of being present and genuine in daily life.

