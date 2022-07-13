Vinay Prakash Tiwari wins the prestigious “National MSME Award 2022” for his venture-Investing Daddy

The inventor of a leading investment advisor platform (LTP Calculator)- Investing Daddy, Mr Vinay Prakash Tiwari took home the prestigious National Business excellence award 2022.The awards were aimed for lauding and felicitating the achievers and go-getters from the emerging MSME sector.The prestigious National MSME Award 2022 award was presented to the company's founder, Mr Vinay Prakash Tiwari, at a star-studded function, on 9th July 2022 (Saturday) at Hotel Holiday inn Jaipur, Rajasthan. The evening graced by the Hon'ble Governor of Rajasthan Shri Kalraj Mishra as the Chief guest was well-attended by eminent positionalities, corporate leaders, and MSME industry professionals.



On receiving the most sought-after awards in the business sector, Mr Vinay Prakash said, "Investing Daddy is a SEBI registered Investment Adviser company, is on a mission to contribute a maximum of 100% financial literacy in India. True to our name, the platform was set up in 2018 with a vision to nourish every investor and turn them into disciplined traders so that they earn a regular income and generate wealth for a safe future." As a services/products provider, Investing Daddy is growing exponentially in the traders' community. Its LTP Calculator is an option snapshot data-based tool that receives data from the National Stock exchange & displays to its subscribers the calculation of reversal prices on every strike price, which is derived by Mr Tiwari. LTP calculator is an amazing & really popular tool among intraday traders for the Cash future & options segment. Furthermore, Investing Daddy provides unlimited access to its learning platform for stock market practitioners searching for a perfect mentor.



Interestingly, Mr Vinay Prakash Tiwari, a Varanasi-based entrepreneur who comes from non-business family background, was inclined towards entrepreneurship from the beginning. After completing his education, he started his career as a share broker in 2009, followed by his research about options Greeks in 2013-14. With his hard work and dedication, the skilled professional rose to heights and finally launched his manual LTP calculator project in 2021. With sharp business acumen and foresight, the entrepreneur kept his platform free for all aspiring traders. As a result, the portal started trending top on google from the first month of its launch. Later, on public demand, Mr Vinay further expands its product dimension by launching the Automatic LTP calculator with amazing features.The founder-director holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and carries an experience of 13 Years in the securities market. The successful business leader is a pro in this field and has curated excellent theories on Stock Market calculation, including his famous 6 Kinds of Reversal Theory, Support & Resistance on Option Chain, Concept of Imaginary line, Strength of Support & Resistance, Chart of Accuracy 1.0 & 2.0. The calculation, & investment based on these theories, can play a vital role in getting high returns for new and existing investors in the financial market. He provides lectures and training to all the community members about these theories. His columns and know-how are often featured in Business Standard, Zee5, ANI & Hindustan Times. The sharp financial expert was recently interviewed at Zee Business in the show THE LTP CALCULATOR.



Presently he and his team are looking for expansion and have plans to launch their broking platform with an inbuilt LTP Calculator so that people can also place their trades. Website - www.ltpcalculator.com