Visit the British Council Library Fest!

New Delhi, Dec 27 The British Council Library has long been bibliophiles' and avid readers' first love. Scholars, students, professionals, children, and parents have all visited the reader's paradise over the years.

The Library in Delhi has reopened its doors, with strict health and safety measures in place for both visitors and personnel. From Sunday, December 26 through Thursday, December 30, 2021, the British Council will host a Library Fest for members and non-members as part of the reopening.

Visitors can look forward to a library tour, book sale, book club meetings, movie screenings, and self-development workshops on each day of the Fest. The book sale will allow all book enthusiasts to explore the treasure and read their favourite books while basking in the warm winter sun. Here are four reasons why bookworms and voracious readers should not miss the Fest this winter:

Book sale

