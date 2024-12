Vivah Muhurat 2025: 75 Auspicious Shubh Muhurat Dates for Your Perfect Wedding

Marriage, or Shubh Vivah, is a significant and sacred stage in life. In Hinduism, the timing of marriage, or the Shubh Muhurta, holds great importance, as it is believed to ensure a prosperous and happy married life. According to astrology, the alignment of planets and constellations at the time of marriage can have a profound effect on the bride and groom’s life. A marriage performed at an auspicious time is said to bring happiness, prosperity, and mutual love. Determining the Muhurta based on the horoscope and the Vedic Panchang is considered crucial for a successful marriage.

For those planning to get married in 2025, there are a total of 75 auspicious marriage dates throughout the year. Below is a list of these dates by month, so you can plan your wedding accordingly:

January 2025 (10 Auspicious Days)

16 January, Thursday

17 January, Friday

18 January, Saturday

19 January, Sunday

20 January, Monday

21 January, Tuesday

23 January, Thursday

24 January, Friday

26 January, Sunday

27 January, Monday

February 2025 (14 Auspicious Days)

2 February, Sunday

3 February, Monday

6 February, Thursday

7 February, Friday

18 February, Tuesday

19 February, Wednesday

21 February, Friday

23 February, Sunday

25 February, Tuesday

March 2025 (5 Auspicious Days)

1 March, Saturday

2 March, Sunday

6 March, Thursday

7 March, Friday

12 March, Wednesday

April 2025 (9 Auspicious Days)

14 April, Monday

16 April, Wednesday

18 April, Friday

19 April, Saturday

20 April, Sunday

21 April, Monday

25 April, Friday

29 April, Tuesday

30 April, Wednesday

May 2025 (15 Auspicious Days)

1 May, Thursday

5 May, Monday

6 May, Tuesday

8 May, Thursday

10 May, Saturday

14 May, Wednesday

15 May, Thursday

16 May, Friday

17 May, Saturday

18 May, Sunday

22 May, Thursday

23 May, Friday

24 May, Saturday

27 May, Tuesday

28 May, Wednesday

June 2025 (5 Auspicious Days)

2 June, Monday

4 June, Wednesday

5 June, Thursday

7 June, Saturday

8 June, Sunday

July to October 2025

No auspicious days for marriage.

November 2025 (14 Auspicious Days)

2 November, Sunday

3 November, Monday

6 November, Thursday

8 November, Saturday

12 November, Wednesday

13 November, Thursday

16 November, Sunday

17 November, Monday

18 November, Tuesday

21 November, Friday

22 November, Saturday

23 November, Sunday

25 November, Tuesday

30 November, Sunday

December 2025 (3 Auspicious Days)

4 December, Thursday

5 December, Friday

6 December, Saturday

If you're planning your wedding in 2025, it’s wise to lock in a date early and start preparing for all aspects of the celebration, from booking a venue to shopping for the occasion.