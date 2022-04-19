Ways to redecorate your home in the summer

New Delhi, April 19 The most interesting spaces are those that vibrate with the season. Indian summers, in particular, necessitate a major interior makeover to protect it from the elements while creating an atmosphere that complements the season's character. All you need is a refresh in the textiles, new prints on the walls, new hints in the materials, and a revitalising summer spirit inspired by the restyling mood boards. Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I'm the Centre for Applied Arts shares some tips

Invest in the Biophilic trend

Summer air carries scents and flavours from the outdoors to the interiors of a space, serving as a reminder to go natural this season. The calming energy that connects the outdoor to the indoor also makes the space feel larger.

The simplest way to accomplish this is to introduce fresh flowers and indoor plants into the interiors. Include eco-friendly material palettes with raw wood, ceramic, or stone in furniture, decor, or even backdrops—solid ceramic vases, seamless wooden tables, rough cut stone backdrops, and more leave a lasting dose of freshness and tranquillity in the space without suffocating it with layers.

Go light and airy

The first desire of the exhausting season is for breathable spaces. Keep your home light and airy by using lighter, preferably semi-sheer fabrics like slub cotton, linen, and so on for your curtains, tapestries, and upholsteries.

Replace heavy winter throws with neat, trimmed finishes in neutral toned upholstered pieces like sofas, armchairs, ottomans, and pouffes. Woven pieces made of rattan, bamboo, wicker, or cane can be used as larger pieces such as recliners, chairs, and consoles, or as smaller accents such as baskets, planters, or even headboards to add a light twist to the furniture.

Summer is all about the sun and its open invitation to the home, which shifts the focus away from the enclosed walls and toward openings such as windows. Examine the window treatments and incorporate more solar shades, such as bamboo/wooden louvres or linen blinds, to filter the incoming heat waves.

For that harsh time of day, a blackout curtain becomes a must. If you have a balcony, decorate it with blooming flowers and revitalising herbs, and set up an island seating area for some evening tea. In the case of open sit-outs or backyards, go big with garden furniture sets under a greenhouse setup or a floral pergola to create an at-home retreat atmosphere.

Reminisce a distant vacation

Summer vacation is a term in and of itself—Indian summers are unfinished without the vacation vibe. Incorporate tropical prints in hand embroidered throws or leafy wallpapers, or nautical sculptures and souvenirs, to create a sense of recreation and travel in the interiors.

Picnic tables in the backyard, cocktail counters near the kitchen, or bar cabinets in a quiet corner of the living room can all add a more experiential element. This necessitates a mix of texture and personality, such as indoor tepees and floor cushions for the picnic scene, a luxurious bar cabinet and barstools for the cocktails, and so on. Try an improvised setup with a versatile colour palette to reflect your mood with each passing day.

Hit or hint with the colours

The season, like the unpredictable weather, takes us up and down the extremes. The colour themes, too, favour the extremes—the delectable sorbet colours and the subtle earthen colours, both of which are appropriate for the summer character. If you want your space to be filled with joy and cheer, try palettes that include mustard, lime, coral, aqua, or even shades of mango. If you want a more calming and tranquillizing atmosphere, choose olive, taupe, fawn, and other colours that soften the tone of the interior.

Avoid chaotic palettes with a mix of both characters and stick to a single choice for a more cohesive overall composition of the space.

Inputs by Anand Ojha and Ankit Ojha, Principal Designers, Anand Atelier Associate.

Indoor plants

Plants are the most adaptable item to have in your home. Plants not only add aesthetic value to the outdoors, but they also look elegant on your window sills, on your dining table, near any doors, on your side tables, or try something big and bold.

Indoor plants will improve your life in both practical and aesthetic ways. Indoor plants have been shown in studies to improve concentration and productivity, reduce stress, and boost mood, making them ideal not only for your home but also for your workplace. They are inexpensive and have the ability to add value to even the most mundane of rooms.

Curtains

How can a curtain increase the value of your home? Curtains can be used to define a room and add character to it in a variety of ways. Curtains can change the feel of a room in addition to making it look nice. Curtains, like mirrors, can create an illusion if they are placed correctly. This is because, like mirrors, high-hung drapes can draw your eye upward, making the room appear taller than it is. The implication is that when given the option, always choose floor-length curtains for living rooms and bedrooms. This will make your room appear larger and more luxurious. Sheer curtains provide natural light while filtering harsh sunlight. We can select from a variety of motifs and patterns to give our home an elegant and charming appearance.

Earthy tones

We are all required to spend more time indoors than ever before, which has accelerated our love affair with soothing greens, blues, and earthy tones. Even when we are indoors, we want to feel connected to nature. The colour palette is very close to what you'd find in nature. Nature has long been a source of inspiration for us.

The use of stone carved bathtubs, natural stones and textures, and Travertine in the space adds depth, soul, and strengthens a connection with the natural beauty of outdoor spaces.

Biophilic design elements such as plants, courtyard houses, and clear glass add transparency and openness to the space.

Curves in spaces

Curves enhance the aesthetics of a space while also making it feel safe, warm, and comforting. Curves aid in the development of a better connection with nature, resulting in a space that is naturally soothing to the eyes.

