Weight Loss Tips: Here's Why You Should Eat Dinner Before 7 PM

Whether you want to lose weight or keep it under control, food plays an important role. But you cannot lose weight by eating nutritiously alone. Because along with nutritious eating, the timing of meals is equally important. In this, dinner time has a great impact on weight loss. Because meal time, digestion, fat storage and appetite control are all related to weight. In such a situation, if you want to lose weight, you should know the right time for dinner.

Many health experts say that you should eat dinner at 7 pm. This is important to maintain good health. Akshay Kumar and many other celebrities have also spoken about this. But often, for some reason, dinner is delayed.

The right time for dinner to lose weight

If you are trying to lose weight, dinner should be eaten at or before 7 pm. The reason for this is that your metabolism starts to slow down in the evening and due to this, the body has to work harder to digest food. That is, if you eat early, you get enough time to digest food, which is beneficial in losing weight.

Benefits of eating early at night

Digestion is better: Eating at 7 pm gives the digestive system 3 to 4 hours to digest food before going to bed. This also reduces problems like acidity, indigestion and bloating.

Metabolism remains active: If you eat late at night, your metabolism slows down, which slows down the process of burning calories. Eating early helps your metabolism function properly and helps you lose weight.

Improves sleep quality: If you eat something heavy late at night, it affects your sleep. Eating at 7 pm improves digestion and also improves your sleep quality. If you sleep well, it helps you lose weight.

Improves insulin sensitivity: Eating late at night can cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. Eating early in the evening improves insulin sensitivity, which helps you lose weight.

What to do if you eat late?

Often, due to work or some other reason, one has to eat dinner at 9 pm or even later. In such cases, some things should be taken care of.