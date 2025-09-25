When is Lalita Panchami Observed in Sharadiya Navratri 2025? Date, Puja Vidhi

All nine days in Sharadiya Navratri are important for worship, but since the fifth, eighth, and ninth days are dear to the Goddess, some fasts related to that day are organized. This year, the Lalita Panchami fast will be observed on September 26, let us know importance and why on this day fast is observed. In Sharadiya Navratri, the Lalita Panchami fast is observed on Ashwin Shuddha Panchami. This is a Kamya fast. That is, a fast done for the fulfillment of desires. This fast is done in the name of Lalita Mata and is associated with worship. Let's know about this fast in detail.

Mythological belief: According to mythology, on this day, Lalita Mata killed a demon named 'Bhanda'. This demon was born from the ashes of Kamdev. Women and children were in danger from this demon. Since the Goddess removed him, Skanda Mata, i.e. the mother of Kartikeya, i.e. Mother Parvati, is worshiped on the Panchami of Navratri. By observing this fast, one gets the grace of the Goddess and brings happiness, prosperity and peace in life.

Devi Lalita: The description of the Goddess of Power, Lalita, is found in the Puranas. When King Daksha insults his daughter Sati, she commits self-immolation, then Shiva carries Sati's body on his shoulders and rotates in all directions. It is not right to rotate a dead body like this, but since Shankar was unconscious, it was not possible to make him realize his actions. Then, to stop this delusion, Vishnu divides Sati's body with the Chakra. Sati gets liberation and later enters the heart of Lord Shankar and is known as 'Lalita'.

Puja Method (Lalita Panchami Puja Vidhi 2025):

A small plate is taken for the worship of Mother Lalita. The idol of the goddess in the temple is placed in it and seated. They worship her by carrying flowers, leaves, and incense sticks. In some places, the goddess is adorned on a square and placed in it and banana pillars are tied to the square and worshipped.

Lalita Panchami puja vidhi rule:

On the day of Lalita Panchami, one should fast, listen to Katha Kirtan, perform Jagran and worship the goddess.

If this fast is not possible, then the Goddess should be addressed as Lalita Mata at the place where the Ghatasthapana is performed and the special mantra should be recited 108 times.

Offer sweet food such as jaggery, coconut, milk, sugar, laddu, pedha as much as possible. Avoid arguments, maintain silence and indulge in the worship of the Goddess, the Goddess will surely fulfill your wishes.