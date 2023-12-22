Who was Imroz? Famous poet Amrita Pritam’s live-in partner of 40 years

Noted poet and writer, Amrita Pritam's long-time love and companion, artist-poet Imroz passed away at his Mumbai residence on Friday (December 22). He was 97 and was suffering from age-related issues. His close acquaintance confirmed his demise.

Who is Imroz?

Imroz originally named Indrajeet was born on January 26, 1927 at Chak number 36 in Lyallpur of undivided Punjab. In 1966, when Amrita started publishing her magazine, Naagmani, he joined her and worked as an artist. This is when he changed his name from Indrajeet to Imroz.

He began writing poems after Amrita started keeping unwell. After her death, he kept her alive through his poems. He penned four poetry books dedicated to Amrita. These include Jashan Jaari Hai, for which he won an award. He also wrote Manchaaha Hi Rishta, and Ang Tere Mere.Imroz also wrote a book for her named ‘Amrita ke liye nazam jaari hai.’ The book was published in the year 2008 by Hindi Pocket Books. The lovers lived together for around 40 years but never got married. The love story of Imroz and Amrita is regarded as one that will be remembered forever.