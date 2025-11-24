Why Fruits Should Never Be Eaten Immediately After Lunch or Dinner

It is a common habit in many households to eat fruits after meals. People eat fruits according to their taste. They think that eating fruits after meals is healthy. But many people do not know that the habit of eating fruits after meals can spoil our health. Today we are going to understand this. Generally, fruits are digested quickly, but cooked food is digested slowly. Fruits contain natural sugar and fiber, so they are digested very quickly. Cooked food like chapati, rice, dal, vegetables takes more time to digest.

Therefore, if fruits are eaten immediately after meals, the fruits stay at the top of the stomach and their digestion gets stuck. Due to this, the game of ‘fermentation’ starts in the stomach. Fruits stuck under heavy food take time to ferment. This causes gas and other digestive problems in the stomach.

Bloating

Constipation

Gas

Indigestion

Persistent belching or farting

Ayurveda says that this is a 'contrary diet'. According to Ayurveda, eating fruits and cooked food together disrupts the stomach's mechanism, which negatively affects all three doshas - pitta, kapha and vata. So when should you eat fruits?

What is the right time?

1) On an empty stomach

2) Between two meals: If you have had a heavy breakfast in the morning, it is best to eat fruits 2–3 hours before lunch. At this time, the stomach is light and fruits are easily digested.

3) The best time is before 11 am: The body is naturally in "cleansing mode" between 8 and 11 am. Fruits support this process and provide energy for the day.

What is the right habit?