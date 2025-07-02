Why Spinach and Tomatoes Together May Be Harmful for Kidney Stone Patients

Kidney stones are a common and recurring problem where diet plays a crucial role. Contrary to popular belief, combining spinach and tomatoes, two commonly consumed vegetables, can be dangerous for those with kidney stones.

Nutritionist Rita Jain says, Spinach and tomatoes are rich in oxalates. Oxalates are enzymes that combine with calcium in the body to form oxalate crystals. When these crystals are formed in excess, they accumulate in the kidneys and take the form of stones. When you eat spinach and tomatoes together, the amount of oxalate in both increases. In this way, the chances of forming calcium oxalate crystals increase many times, which is a direct cause of kidney stones.

What to do if you have kidney stones?

If you have a problem with kidney stones or have a family history of it, you need to be very careful about some things.