Working Out But Not Losing Weight? These Common Fitness Mistakes Could Be the Reason

Many people sweat it out for hours in the gym, run, or do yoga, but instead of losing weight, some people see their weight increase or remain stagnant. We work hard to get fit, but unknowingly, we make some mistakes that become obstacles in our fitness journey.

1. Too Much Cardio: Many people think that simply running on a treadmill or cycling will help them lose weight quickly. However, excessive cardio causes the body to go into 'muscle loss mode' instead of 'calorie burning mode'. Reduced muscle mass slows down your metabolism, consequently stopping weight loss.

2. Ignoring Strength Training: Lifting weights or doing strength exercises isn't just for building a muscular physique. Strength training builds muscles, and your body burns more calories even at rest. If you are afraid of lifting weights, you are missing out on a great opportunity to lose weight.

3. The Overcompensation Mindset: The thought, "I was in the gym for an hour today, now I can eat a pizza," is the most dangerous. You might burn 300 calories in half an hour of exercise, but a single wrong meal can add 800-900 calories to your body. You negate the benefits of exercise through your eating habits.

4. Lack of Sleep: Fitness is not just about diet and workout, but your recovery is also important. If you don't get 7-8 hours of sleep, the level of the stress hormone 'cortisol' increases in your body. This increases the amount of fat stored in the body, especially around the abdomen.

5. Not consuming enough protein: Protein is essential for muscle repair and controlling hunger. If your diet is low in protein, you will feel hungry frequently and will be tempted to eat junk food. This prevents you from losing fat even with exercise.

6. Not changing your workout routine (Plateauing): If you do the same type of exercise every day, your body adapts to it. This initially leads to weight loss, but then it plateaus. It is necessary to change your workout routine to constantly challenge your body.

7. Ignoring liquid calories: After coming from the gym, we often drink fruit juices, energy drinks, or protein shakes. These commercially available drinks contain a huge amount of sugar. We count calories from food but forget about the calories from drinks, which can lead to weight gain.

If you are making these mistakes, avoid them and get fit!