World Happiness Report 2022: Finland wins top spot, India ranks 136th final list

India ranks 136th in the World Happiness Report 2022, while Finland becomes the happiest country for the fifth consecutive year. The top five countries in the list are part of Europe. While the United States held the 16th spot in the happiest countries list. Following Finland, Denmark bagged the second rank, while Iceland and Switzerland stood at third and fourth rank. The Netherlands was at the fifth rank in the list. Meanwhile, Luxembourg, Norway, Israel, and New Zealand were the remaining countries in the top 10.

On the other hand, Afghanistan held the last position of 146th in the list, with Lebanon (145th), Zimbabwe (144th), Rwanda (143rd), and Botswana (142nd) following.This year marks the tenth anniversary of the World Happiness Report. The report's measurement of subjective well-being continues to rely on three main well-being indicators: life evaluations, positive emotions, and negative emotions (described in the report as positive and negative affect). Happiness rankings are based on life evaluations as the more stable measure of the quality of people’s lives. Also, in the World Happiness Report 2022, special attention was given to specific daily emotions (the components of positive and negative affect) to better track how COVID-19 has altered different aspects of life.

