You can now bid for Picasso Ceramics

New Delhi, Sep 9 The bidding period for Picasso Ceramics, an online-only sale of ceramics that reflect Pablo Picasso's renowned joie de vivre, runs from September 6 through September 20, 2022, at Christie's. These zany pieces honour an incomparable time in Picasso's career and express it through the artist's signature vibrant colours and funny forms. After the unpredictability of the war years, the artist embraced his renewed sense of joie de vivre, soaking up and savouring the light, colour and enduring traditions of the South of France that re-energised his work.

The connection between Picasso and the Madoura pottery, which lasted for over 25 years, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Over 600 different editioned designs, along with many more one-of-a-kind creations of diverse sizes, shapes and subjects, were the result of this successful collaboration. One of Picasso's most innovative artistic mediums, ceramics are influenced by both tradition and modernity.

Among the highlights is the original 1949 piece Oiseau mangeant un ver

