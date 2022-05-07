Your Met Gala inspired beauty looks

New Delhi, May 7 The iconic Met Gala returned with a glowing bevy of beauties wearing designer ensembles. But no look is complete with the right makeup. Some of the biggest celebrities like Kate Moss and Phoebe Dynevor; singer Lizzo; actresses Lily James, Eiza Gonzalez and MJ Rodriguez; supermodels Amber Valletta and Lila Moss; and Met Gala co-chair Blake Lively chose choose Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

Here's a look at their trendsetting beauty choices:

Blake Lively

"Blake's look was inspired by warm-toned metals and coppers starting with a bronzed contour on the skin. Her eyes were washed with a combination of matte browns for structure and metallic rose golds and coppers to play off her Versace gown. Her lips were in a gentle terracotta tone to bring some brightness to the makeup palette", said makeup & skincare artist Kristofer Buckle

