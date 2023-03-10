Mumbai: Duo on bike falls 40ft off Bandra flyover, one died

An 18-year-old pillion rider on a bike with a friend died when the two fell from a 40-foot-high flypast in Bandra about 4 a.m. on Wednesday after the bike collided with the side railing.

According to the Times of India, the 17-year-old rider is unconscious and fighting for his life in a hospital. The duo was speeding, and neither was wearing a helmet, according to police.

When the rider noticed a police posse on the bridge, he allegedly made a U-turn, only to lose control and ram the two-wheeler into the railing, throwing both down the road below.

The two went over a flyover in Bandra early on Wednesday, and Abdul Ahad Shaikh, 18, who was riding pillion with his friend, died there instantly. The two were allegedly trying to evade the police. The rider, who is underage, has a head injury and is being treated at Bhabha Hospital.

At the Bandra police station, a case of accidental death has been reported. The boy was riding without a valid license, and the police indicated they would file a criminal complaint against him.

After the celebrations of Rang Panchami and the Islamic holiday of "Badi Raat," police were on patrol along the Western Express Highway in the direction of the Sea Link last evening, keeping an eye out for bikers.