1 killed, 7 injured as bus hits trailer truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

On Sunday, a private bus collided with a trailer truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Raigad district. One person died in the accident while seven others sustained injuries, a PTI report stated.According to the PTI report, the collision took place around 1.40 am in Khopoli which resulted in the death of a 40-year-old man, a police official confirmed.

According to the report, the bus was en route to Pune from Mumbai; reportedly, the the driver Shirish Dhekale (43) lost control of the bus and it led to the collision with the trailer truck ahead of him. Reportedly, Raju Gawde, the second driver of the bus seated alongside Dhekale died on the spot. Gawde was from Sangli, the report added. According to the report, the seven injured passengers were taken to two hospitals immediately for treatment. The official said that the accident had disrupted traffic flow on the expressway initially and that movement was later restored.