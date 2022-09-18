126 cattle reported dead in Maharashtra due to Lumpy Skin Disease

Lumpy skin disease has so far claimed the lives of 126 cattle in 25 districts of Maharashtra, the state's animal husbandry department said on Saturday. "A total of 126 infected animals have died including 47 in Jalgaon district, 21 in Ahmednagar District, 2 in Dhule, 18 in Akola, 14 in Pune, two in Latur, six in Satara, five in Buldhana, seven in Amravati, one in Sangli, one in Washim, one in Jalna and one in Nagpur District," the release stated.

The release further informed that although Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is rapidly spreading, it is not transmitted to human beings either from animals or through cow milk."Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has been rapidly spreading all throughout the Maharashtra state. It is a cutaneous viral disease of the bovines. This disease is not transmitted to human beings either from animals or through cow milk," the animal husbandry department release stated.In the release, IAS officer, Sachindra Pratap Singh appealed on behalf of the government, "Although the disease has been spreading, the spread is limited to cows and bullocks and is not zoonotic. Strict action will be undertaken in case of spreading rumours on social media."He further informed about the allocations and arrangements that are being made to combat the situation.