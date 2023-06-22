16 long-distance trains to halt at Igatpuri station

The central railway has reinstated commercial halts of 16 pairs of long-distance and inter-city trains at Igatpuri station from June 22.The commercial stoppages were stopped at that station ever since Covid-19 unfolded in the state. This decision will be a big relief for frequent train travellers of Igatpuri town and neighouring areas who commute to Mumbai and Nashik, since inter-city trains like Panchavati Express, Rajya Rani Express and Jan Satabdi would stop at that station. Many people from Akole and Sangamner talukas of Ahmednagar district find it convenient to come to Igatpuri to catch trains, both towards Mumbai and towards Nashik or Bhusawal.

Moreover, it would also be convenient for tourists to travel by train as Igatpuri is one of the favourite tourist destinations in the state."The 16 pairs of trains in both directions have now been given commercial halts at Igatpuri station, which means passengers can now board and deboard here," said a senior officer from Bhusawal.Igatpuri station is located between Nashik and Kalyan, just above the western ghats. As a result, every train in both directions has to stop there for crew change, attachment and removal of bankers (additional engines required to push and pull trains during ascent and descent in the ghat section)."This is a technical halt, so though the train stops, people will not be able to buy tickets from and to the station. So a commuter coming from Mumbai has to buy a ticket to Deolali station or Nashik Road station and get down at Igatpuri. Similarly, travellers heading to Mumbai had to 'advance book' tickets with fare from Nashik Road. Commercial stoppages of trains will be a big boon for these commuters," said Satish Kale, a resident of Ghoti who often takes the Panchavati Express to travel to and from Mumbai.