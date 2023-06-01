18 detained for indecent dancing at Nagpur Wildlife resort

Prominent doctors and business leaders from the city were caught engaging in inappropriate behaviour at a resort located in Umred Pauni Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary. Shockingly, they were found dancing in the nude with women at the resort premises. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police swiftly conducted a raid, resulting in the arrest of 18 individuals, including six women. Furthermore, a video capturing the incident has quickly spread across the internet, gaining significant attention.

The incident occurred at Tiger Paradise Resort in Tirkhura, located in Umred taluka. The Local Crime Branch (LCB) team of Nagpur Police was tipped off about the incident and subsequently conducted a raid at the resort. Upon the arrival of the police, the individuals present at the resort panicked and began fleeing in an attempt to evade capture. The operation, initiated at midnight, persisted until morning.

A total of 18 individuals, including six young women, have been apprehended in relation to the operation. Among those arrested are prominent doctors and professionals hailing from Nagpur and Mauda. The incident has gained significant attention due to a video that has gone viral. In the video, the young women are seen engaging in explicit dance performances, while the onlookers, seated on chairs, are observed drinking and showering money on them. It is worth noting that a similar case involving "nude dance" had previously surfaced in Brahmani, situated in Umred taluka, and even elderly individuals were found to be involved in this illicit activity.