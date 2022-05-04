188 new covid cases found in Maha in last 24 hours

The number of covid patients in the state is increasing day by day. A total of 188 patients were found in the state on Wednesday. The number of active patients in the state has also crossed thousands. There are currently 1049 active patients in the state. Also, one covid patient died in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, 166 patients have recovered from the disease.

One corona patient death has been reported in the state today. The state's mortality rate is 1.87 percent. So far 77,29,469 patients in the state have recovered from covid. As a result, the recovery rate in the state has gone up to 98.11 per cent. To date, 8,02,70,696 laboratory tests have been carried out in the state.

There are currently 1049 active patients in the state. Mumbai has the highest number of active patients in the state. There are 642 active patients in Mumbai. The next active patient is in Pune. There are 223 active patients in Pune and 100 in Thane.

