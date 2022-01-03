21-year-old woman gang raped by three men in Ambernath

A 21-year-old girl has been gang-raped in Ambernath. Shivajinagar police have immediately arrested three accused in connection with the incident. The incident took place around noon on Sunday in the GIP Dam area of ​​Ambernath. The victim is a resident of Kalyan and works in a shop in Ambernath. Her friend Hanuman Hilam was sitting with his friends Vishwas Madhavi and Javed Ansari on Sunday in the GIP Dam area for a drink. Meanwhile, Hanuman called the victim in the GIP dam area. Hanuman also sent a friend's rickshaw to pick her up.

Not only that, they broke beer bottles and physically abused her, threatening to stab her. Hanuman then forcibly raped her. She was later raped by her friends Vishwas and Javed. After the incident, the girl approached Shivajinagar police station and lodged a complaint. According to her complaint, the police immediately registered a case of gang rape and traced the three and handcuffed them. The victim was allegedly raped by her close friends. The accused have been arrested. - Madhukar Bhoge, Senior Police Inspector