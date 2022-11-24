23 years after he jumped bail, Maharashtra gangster Amar Naik's accomplice arrested

Twenty-three years after he absconded while on bail, an alleged gang member of the Amar Naik gang was arrested from Pune, Mumbai Police said.

According to police, 50-year-old Ravindra Maruti Dhole who was wanted in several cases including a 1999 dacoity case was arrested on Wednesday.

In the year 1999, Dhole was arrested in connection with a case of dacoity for which he was later released on bail. However, the accused failed to appear in court for the hearing following which he was declared a wanted accused. The court in the year 2021 asked local police to produce him before it.

When the police went to his residence in search of Dhole, they found he had sold his house and left the place.

Recently, police received input that he had been living in Junnar near Pune for the last 23 years under a fake identity.

The police team laid a trap and apprehended him on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

