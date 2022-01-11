25-year-old doctor rapes nurse, forces her to abort child

A 25-year-old doctor has been accused of sexually assaulting a nurse. An attempt was made to abort the child by giving her pills while she was pregnant. Shockingly, the doctor's uncle also raped her, while his two friends are accused of molesting her. The shocking incident has come to light in Aurangabad.

The Damini squad under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Nikhil Gupta, DCP Aparna Geete and ACP (Crime) Dhume were patrolling the Aurangabad city limits on Monday. At this time, a call came from the security guard at CIDCO bus stand. He said a 25-year-old girl had arrived at the bus stand and needed the help of Damini's team.

When police officers went to the CIDCO bus stand area and met the victim, she was found in a state of panic. The police took her into confidence and found out what happened to her. She said that she has been working as a nurse in a reputed hospital in Garkheda area for the last three months. A 25-year-old doctor working as an RMO at the same hospital had an affair with her and forced her to have frequent sexual relation.

He tried to abort her child by giving her abortion pills while she was pregnant. When the girl went to the doctor due to bleeding and severe pain, he took her back to a relative's hotel on Jalna Road in Mukundwadi police station, forcibly had sex with her and left. His cousins then tried to sexually assault her, but she escaped. She said two other friends of the doctor also molested her.

As the case is under Mukundwadi police station, the girl was produced at Mukundwadi police station for further legal action. A case has been registered against the doctor and other accused at Mukundwadi police station following her complaint.