5 injured as truck overturns on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

At least five people were injured when a truck which they were travelling overturned near a bridge on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtra's Pune district. The accident took place at around 5 am near Bhumkar Chowk close to Navale bridge.

The truck was coming from Satara side when it overturned. As per primary information, four to five people were injured and they have been shifted to a hospital, inspector Jayant Rajurkar from Sinhgad Road police station said.