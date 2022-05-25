61-year-old man dies during sex with partner in Mumbai hotel

In a shocking incident, a 61-year-old man fell unconscious while having sexual intercourse with his partner in a hotel in Mumbai. He was later declared dead at a hospital.According to the official, the deceased checked into the hotel in suburban Kurla at around 10 am along with the 40-year-old woman whom he claimed to be his lover.

After sometime, the woman contacted the reception of the hotel and informed them that the man had fallen unconscious and was unresponsive.Hotel staffers immediately informed the local police who rushed the elderly man to a civic hospital in Sion where he was declared dead before admission, said Kurla police station official.The woman was later taken to the Kurla police station and questioned. She told the police the man was a resident of Worli and working in a private firm. During the intercourse, he tried drinking alcohol, but fell unconscious. Investigation in the case is currently underway in Mumbai.