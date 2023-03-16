73-year-old man dies from H3N2 virus in Pimpri Chinchwad, four test positive

On Thursday, a 73-year-old man who tested positive for the H3N2 virus died during treatment in Pimpri Chinchwad. The deceased was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital on March 8 and was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) (YCM). On Thursday morning, he died during treatment.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, four patients tested positive for the H3N2 virus. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has urged residents not to panic, assuring them that the administration is taking appropriate measures to prevent the virus from spreading further.

It should be noted that this may be the first death caused by the H3N2 virus in the Pune district. Patients infected with the H3N2 virus appear to require more inpatient care than other influenza subtypes, according to health experts.