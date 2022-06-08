A look back at Shilpa Shetty's love for ethnic on her 47th birthday

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned 47 today. The actor best known for her iconic 'Dhadkan' movie has established a name for herself in the film industry, be it for her on-point style game or her devout dedication to yoga.

As the actor turns a day younger, let's have a glimpse of 5 her gorgeous traditional looks!

1. Shilpa looks drop-dead gorgeous in this Boho-Indie fusion lehenga, with detailed embroidery on the blouse and the skirt. The vibrant play of clours and subtle shimmers on the attire is a sheer treat to the eyes. And Shilpa owned the attire like a queen!

2. The purple-hued ruffle saree with floral carvings on the border, made Shilpa look no less than a diva! The oxidised bangles on her wrist and the choker neckpiece accentuated her looks further.

3. The 'Dhadkan' girl looked exuded sunny vibes, decked up in a bright yellow blouse and a skirt having several polka dots. Shilpa's choice of wearing a baggy blouse was indeed unique, while her smile, made the picture look perfect!

4. Shilpa's love for pink is evident in the fourth picture where she can be seen donning another embroidered baby pink lehenga jacket. The floral prints in pink made Shilpa look like a sweetheart!

5. The fifth picture had Shilpa wearing an orange-hued velvet lehenga, with a jacket of the same colour over her shoulders. However, the prominent dark green patterns of flowers and leaves on her ethnic outfit brought out Shilpa's charm!

( With inputs from ANI )

