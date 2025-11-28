Aadhaar Card Will Not Be Considered Valid Document for Delayed Birth Certificates, Says Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has issued a stern warning to those who are making delayed birth and death certificates using an Aadhaar card as document for proof. The state government is cracking down on fake certificates being used for illegal purposes.

Maharashtra Revenue Department has issued a 16-point verification guideline to all Tehsildars, Sub-Divisional Officers, District Commissioners, and Divisional Commissioners, guiding them not to make birth and death certificates using the UIDAI number.

Aadhaar card will not be considered as a document for making a delayed birth certificate in the state and all birth certificates made only through the Aadhaar card after the August 2023 amendment in the Act will be cancelled. Bawankule has ordered the cancellation of all suspicious certificates issued using Aadhaar cards.

Instructions have been given to officials to take action against the officers who have issued these certificates till now. Bawankule on Thursday said that 14 districts of Maharashtra, including Amravati, Akola, Latur, and Sambhajinagar identified as hotbeds where fake birth and death certificates are being used.

Also Read | Mumbai Crime: Man Killed by Colleague in Malad Following Dispute Over Personal Remarks, Accused in Custody.

Up to one year after birth, the health department issues birth certificates; thereafter, it is the revenue department that issues the certificate.

The decision was taken during the high-level meeting chaired by the additional chief secretaries of the home and revenue departments. At the meeting, it was decided that an Aadhaar card cannot be accepted as a standalone document for date of birth and place of birth.

As per the guidelines, an FIR will be registered if found of a discrepancy between application details and Aadhaar card details. Those who fail to surrender the original bogus birth certificate or details and Aadhaar card details and cannot be traced will be declared absconding, and an FIR will be registered against them.