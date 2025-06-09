Aaditya Thackeray Breaks Silence on Shiv Sena (UBT)– MNS Unity Talks, Says ‘Anyone Supporting Maharashtra Is Welcome’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray reacted to ongoing speculation about the possible unity between Thackeray brothers party Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS led by Raj Thackeray. Aaditya asserted that anyone working to protect Maharashtra and the Marathi people is welcome. He also alleged that the ruling BJP is doing injustice to Maharashtra and threatens to swallow the state, including Mumbai.

There are rumour surrounding from longest time about unity between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, speaking on this Aaditya stated that, "We have been saying consistently that we are ready to work with any party that is ready to work for the interests of Maharashtra and the Marathi people. It is our responsibility to bring about change. Any party that works to protect the interests of Maharashtra should fight together."

Also Read: Mumbai Railway Accident: 5 People Killed, Several Injured After Falling From Fast Local Train In Thane

While Uddhav and Raj Thackeray haven't directly discussed an alliance, relatives are mediating potential reconciliation. Speculation of a reunion before the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections is fueled by positive signals from both brothers, following Raj Thackeray's suggestive statement and Uddhav Thackeray's positive response. However, no official announcement has been made regarding a Shiv Sena UBT and MNS alliance.