Aaditya Thackeray claims absolute lack of planning for monsoon by BMC

Aaditya Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had absolute lack of planning for the monsoon while citing water logging at Worli Seaface.

Have been receiving updates about water logging at Worli Seaface. This is unusual, and mostly likely due to the ongoing works of the Coastal Road. Absolute lack of planning for monsoons this year by @mybmc is evident. Calling out to BMC and G South ward to intervene, Thackeray tweeted.

Worli is the assembly constituency of Thackeray. The BMC is being run by the state government-appointed administrator. Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, its suburbs and adjoining areas on Wednesday, which disrupted the suburban rail traffic and caused water-logging in low-lying areas.