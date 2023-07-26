Aaditya Thackeray criticizes Maha govt for allowing Mangal Prabhat Lodha to set up his office in BMC

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Maharashtra government for allowing Mumbai Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha to set up his office in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, claiming that the move will play an important role in looting the metropolis.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said that the state's civic body buildings had never previously hosted ministers' offices. It has become the office of builders, contractors, former BJP corporators. They have planned to loot Mumbai and this (office) will play an important role in doing that, Thackeray said, hitting out at the BJP minister. Thackeray said when he was the guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs, he used to hold meetings in the mayor or BMC commissioner’s office.

Last week, Lodha, the guardian minister of Mumbai (suburbs), set up his office in the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai, a move that invited criticism. The BJP leader is a cabinet minister handling skill development, employment and entrepreneurship portfolios.