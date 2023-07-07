Aaditya Thackeray on water-logging issue says, Mumbai is facing dual loot under khoke regime



As the first monsoon rains of 2023 caused water logging in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray charged that in the Mumbai city administration, nine municipal wards are without Assistant Commissioners (Ward Officers).

If you're wondering why Mumbai's infrastructure and monsoon management has completely collapsed, it's simple: for many months, 9 municipal wards are without Assistant Commissioners (Ward Officers), he wrote in a tweet.

Gaddars have chosen their favourite junior officials not from the AO cadre to run their corrupt will in the ward, under obligations. Mumbai is facing a dual loot under the khoke regime, loot of its money and reputation.

Aaditya said that vacancies in official positions of the city administration are the simple reason why Mumbai's infrastructure and monsoon management has "completely collapsed". Aaditya said that out of 24 wards in Mumbai only 15 have full-time ward officers.

In Mumbai, the administration has made the @mybmc incapable completely by collapsing the machinery. Out of 24 wards, only 15 wards have full-time ward officers. In 9 wards, executive engineers are holding charge. A, C, E, P-South, L, R-South, R-North, T & S wards don't have full-time ward officers. AC Markets, AC Planning and AC SWM don't have full-time ward officers either," he wrote in another tweet.