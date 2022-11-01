Aaditya Thackeray says Tata-Airbus had told MVA govt they have to set up plant at location picked by Centre

The Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray had claimed that officials of Tata-Airbus had told the then MVA government that they will have to set up the aircraft manufacturing plant wherever the Union government asks them to.

According to a report of PTI, He also refuted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ claims that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government did nothing to keep the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant in the state. He said several meetings had taken place between Vedanta officials and the previous government early this year.

When Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government communicated with officials of Tata-Airbus Defence, they said they will have to set up the plant wherever the Union government asks them to. I challenge Fadnavis to reveal the names of those officials who told him that the atmosphere was not investor-friendly in Maharashtra, he told reporters.

Foxconn chairman had visited the Talegaon site along with officials of MVA government on June 24 where the proposed Rs 1.49 lakh crore semi-conductor plant was supposed to come. Vedanta-Foxconn officials have already stated that the Talegaon site is ideal for such a mega project, he said.

