Aaditya Thackeray to address Shiv Sena activist meeting in Mumbai

After the revolt by Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena is taking swift steps to save the party. After Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed Shiv Sena corporators and district chiefs and office bearers on Friday, Environment Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray will address a gathering of Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai today. Shiv Sena leaders have started efforts to further strengthen the organizational grip on the party.

The number of MLAs who joined Eknath Shinde's revolt is large. Therefore, now Shiv Sena leaders have started strengthening their organizational grip. For this, meetings of group leaders and Shiv Sainiks have been started. As a part of this, a rally has been started in the presence of Aditya Thackeray.

Today, a gathering of Shiv Sainiks has been organized at Lala Lajpatrai College on Saturday 25th June at 5 pm. Shiv Sainiks and office bearers from Worli, Mahalakshmi and Curry Road areas will be present in this gathering of Shiv Sainiks. This area is dominated by Shiv Sena.

Apart from that, Aditya Thackeray will address a gathering of Shiv Sainiks at Patak Technical High School in Santacruz East at 11 am on Sunday. Shiv Sainiks from Kalina and Kurla assembly constituencies will be present for the rally. MLA Sanjay Potnis has organized this meet.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing Shiv Sena office-bearers, called for re-establishment of the party. He slammed the MLAs but questioned the opposition and the rebels as to whether they would slam the Shiv Sainiks who elected them. Uddhav said that BJP wants to eliminate Shiv Sena and their efforts are on for that. Uddhav Thackeray expressed confidence that I will build Shiv Sena again with the help of Shiv Sainik who will stay with me.