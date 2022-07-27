Aaditya Thackeray to visit Kolhapur visit on August 1

After Chief Minister Eknath Shinde broke the rebel Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena chiefs Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray have now started taking steps to revive the Shiv Sena once again.

Aaditya Thackeray is getting a good response as he is going directly to the constituencies of the rebels and holding meetings. After the huge response in Marathwada, Aditya Thackeray will go to Konkan. After completing the tour there, he will be touring Kolhapur district.

Aaditya Thackeray will arrive in Kolhapur on August 1 evening. Shiv Sena city chief Sunil Modi informed that the program of Aditya Thackeray's visit will be decided this evening. He was speaking at a rally organized on the occasion of party chief Uddhav Thackeray's birthday.

The only Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Abitkar from Kolhapur district, Independent MLA Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Mandlik and Darhysheel Mane have also joined the Shinde group. Former MLA Rajesh Kshirsagar has also joined the Shinde group.

In the background of all these situations, Shiv Sena is faced with the challenge of building Shiv Sena once again in Kolhapur district.

