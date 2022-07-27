Aaditya Thackeray wishes father Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday, calls him an inspiration

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday wished his father and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday. Taking his Instagram, Aaditya Thackeray post a picture with his father, in which Aaditya can be seen leaning his head on Uddhav Thackeray's shoulder.

Posting the picture, Aaditya Thackeray wrote "Wishing my father and my leader a very happy birthday. He inspires me each day to be better at everything I do, more so, in an honest and kind way."

Eknath Shinde also wished the former CM Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday. Shinde took his Twitter and wrote "Happy Birthday to Hon'ble Shri Uddhavji Thackeray, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. May they have a long and healthy life, pray at the feet of Mother Jagdamba."

Eknath Shinde and Thackeray used to have a close bond till Shinde raised the flag of rebellion. Shinde also claimed that his Shiv Sena is real because he have more MLAs with him, responding to this Thackeray earlier said "I dare them to try and separate Thackeray and Shiv Sena. Unfortunately, my parents are not alive, but they (rebels) should take the blessings of their own parents and campaign, give speeches and seek votes. Why steal my father? You have no dedication, no sense of duty, no courage? You are a traitor."