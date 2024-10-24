AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal to Campaign for INDIA Bloc Parties in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is set to campaign for the INDIA bloc parties in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, according to party sources on Thursday. In Maharashtra, he will focus on supporting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners, specifically the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP.

The AAP is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), established ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. AAP sources indicated that the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP reached out to the party to request Arvind Kejriwal's campaign support in Maharashtra.

In Jharkhand, the former Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, will campaign for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, with the campaign schedule to be announced later. AAP formed an alliance with the Congress, the largest member of the INDIA bloc, for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana, but chose to contest independently in Punjab and the recent assembly elections in Haryana. The Congress is also part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra and the ruling alliance in Jharkhand. Assembly elections in both states are scheduled for November.