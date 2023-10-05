AAP stages protests in Mumbai over arrest of MP Sanjay Singh; police detain workers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists staged protests in Mumbai and central Delhi on Thursday, denouncing the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Singh had been taken into custody in connection with the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case following an ED raid on his residence the previous day. In Mumbai, the police detained protesting workers who voiced their opposition to Singh's arrest near the BJP office.

ALERT!@AAPMumbai leaders and volunteers have been detained by the Mumbai Police when they protested outside the ED office against its politically motivated arrest of @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/7v4lAxuKwE — AAP Mumbai (@AAPMumbai) October 5, 2023

Meanwhile, in Delhi, a group of party members gathered at the AAP office on DDU Marg, raising slogans against the central government and demanding Singh's release. The AAP has asserted that Singh's arrest is linked to his parliamentary discussions concerning the Adani Group. The arrest has sparked controversy and calls for his release within the political sphere.