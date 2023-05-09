Abdul sattar says, some leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) are in touch with Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra state agriculture minister Abdul Sttar said that some leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) are in touch with chief minister Eknath Shinde.

According to a report of TOI, None of us is anxious. On the contrary, the other camp is showing nervousness and some have established contact with our leader, chief minister Shinde. Once the verdict is out, the rest (from UBT camp) will also leave it. Sattar said MP Sanjay Raut should mind his words. "We too can use foul language. Raut should resign and face re-elction.

Earlier, Uday samant said remaining 13 MLAs of the Thackeray faction are in contact with Eknath Shinde and that 20 NCP MLAs and some senior Congress leaders are also in touch with him.